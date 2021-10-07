SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,851 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1,290.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $136.20 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $146.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

