SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 1,279.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of GrowGeneration worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 59.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

