SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.