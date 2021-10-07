SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.