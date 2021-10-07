SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

