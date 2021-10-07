SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

