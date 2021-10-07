Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 300 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

