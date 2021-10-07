Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,549 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.