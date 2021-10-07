Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAHC opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

