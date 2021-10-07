Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 6,840 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

