Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 7,369 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 819.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

