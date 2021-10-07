Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 411,662 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

