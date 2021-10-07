Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

