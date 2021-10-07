Shell Asset Management Co. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

