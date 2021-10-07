Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

