Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NYSE:EXR opened at $170.53 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

