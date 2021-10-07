Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 145,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 997.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 852,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

