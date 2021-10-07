Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 121,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

