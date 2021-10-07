Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 800 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $248.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.03 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.