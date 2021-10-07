Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

WTS stock opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $176.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

