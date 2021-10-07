Shelton Capital Management Takes $233,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ResMed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ResMed by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $256.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.92 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

