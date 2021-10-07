Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 154,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

