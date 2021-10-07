Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $563.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 951.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.