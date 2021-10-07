Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shineco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shineco in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shineco alerts:

TYHT stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Shineco has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.