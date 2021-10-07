Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Decreases By 25.0%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADYX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Adynxx has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Adynxx alerts:

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.