Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Rises By 28.1%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AGC stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

