Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Decreases By 23.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,247.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALSRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

