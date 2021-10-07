Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Decreases By 15.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

