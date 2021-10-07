Short Interest in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expands By 19.0%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

MNRL stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,883,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,887,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,774,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.