Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Rises By 19.8%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 140,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

