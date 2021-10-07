Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Drops By 32.6%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 19,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,140. Crucible Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

