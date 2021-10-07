Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Grows By 32.4%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DACHF stock remained flat at $$7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

