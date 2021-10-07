Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Expands By 29.7%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,838,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,128.7 days.

DLVHF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.57. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLVHF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

