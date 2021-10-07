Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Grows By 33.7%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

XPOA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. DPCM Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.