Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases By 21.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $236,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVBN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,151. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.22. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

