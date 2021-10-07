Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 24.8%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. 15,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

