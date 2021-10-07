Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Decreases By 17.6%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAMC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,621. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

