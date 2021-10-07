Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Decreases By 15.9%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HCI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.67. 794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $126.97.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

