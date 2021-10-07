Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Increases By 33.7%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF opened at $97.40 on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $97.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

