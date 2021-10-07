Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Grows By 35.2%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $6,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.