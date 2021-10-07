Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Decreases By 18.8%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUGGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGGU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

