Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 36.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
