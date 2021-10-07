Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 36.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.