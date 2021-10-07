Short Interest in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Increases By 17.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 10,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,177. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

