Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Decreases By 23.2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF remained flat at $$8.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.