Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Declines By 26.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 1,058,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLFNF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MLFNF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.88.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.