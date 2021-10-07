Short Interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Drops By 15.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

