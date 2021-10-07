Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Grows By 24.8%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 215,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,213. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

