Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Decreases By 24.1%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NEAPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Nearmap has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.
Nearmap Company Profile
