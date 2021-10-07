Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Decreases By 24.1%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEAPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Nearmap has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

