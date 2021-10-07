Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 27.7%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

