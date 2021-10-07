Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Drops By 26.9%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CONXF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,454. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

